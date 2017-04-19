Hampton downtown plan could grow in scope
Hampton's city planners would like see a little-known creek that runs behind some industrial properties between North Armisted Avenue and the Hampton River become part of a new greenway looping around the city's downtown, as part of some revisions to the downtown master plan. Planner Alison Alexander said the restoring Brights Creek could create a center for new mixed use development in an industrial area hard by Interstate 64, between Armistead and N. King Street.
