Hampton downtown plan could grow in scope

Hampton's city planners would like see a little-known creek that runs behind some industrial properties between North Armisted Avenue and the Hampton River become part of a new greenway looping around the city's downtown, as part of some revisions to the downtown master plan. Planner Alison Alexander said the restoring Brights Creek could create a center for new mixed use development in an industrial area hard by Interstate 64, between Armistead and N. King Street.

