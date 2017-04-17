Fort Monroe preparing to feel out developers
Fort Monroe Authority staff got a green light Thursday to prepare formal requests to investors and developers who might be interested in bringing some of the historic Army post's empty buildings back into use. The goal is to begin sounding out the market in about 12 months' time, said the authority's chairman, former U.S. Rep. Jim Moran.
