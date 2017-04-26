First Warning Traffic - Wednesday bri...

First Warning Traffic - Wednesday bridge openings and road work

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, April 21 until 5 a.m. on Monday, April 24. U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, April 28 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 1. VA164 East: Double lane closures north of London Boulevard Monday through Wednesday, April 24-26 from 8 p.m. each night 5 a.m. the following morning. VA164 East/I-264 East: Full ramp closure Thursday, April 27 from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. the following morning.

