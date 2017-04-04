City Center's Taste revamps with new items, redesigned space
After a short closure, the Newport News restaurant re-opened last week. The only Peninsula location of the Hampton Roads chain serves sandwiches and high-end groceries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|9 min
|Martin garey
|19
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|40 min
|mdbuilder
|1,514,165
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|6 hr
|Shirleymae1
|271
|Thieves look to Internet (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Martin garey
|15
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Dudley
|8,122
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|don t drink the k...
|63,613
|Black Men Behaving Badly (Sep '07)
|Wed
|Flyboy
|76
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC