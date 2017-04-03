Block party returns to Downtown Hampt...

Block party returns to Downtown Hampton with new events, return of favorites

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Entering its 23 year, the block party is held every Saturday night on Queens Way. It began as a way to encourage people to the waterfront, according to Carlyle Bland, owner of Venture Kitchen and Bar and Marker 20 downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Henry 1,511,832
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 8,124
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 63,608
News CNU's $5 million, 7,000-square-foot house will ... (Aug '08) 9 hr Iamthesam 220
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) 20 hr Gramps 983
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 22 hr Georgie-Porgie 2,371
News Snow creates some havoc, some fun (Mar '09) Sun Martin garey 8
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,986 • Total comments across all topics: 280,028,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC