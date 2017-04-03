Block party returns to Downtown Hampton with new events, return of favorites
Entering its 23 year, the block party is held every Saturday night on Queens Way. It began as a way to encourage people to the waterfront, according to Carlyle Bland, owner of Venture Kitchen and Bar and Marker 20 downtown.
