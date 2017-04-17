17-year-old arrested in fatal Hampton shooting Read Story Staff
Just before 10 p.m. on April 20, police responded to the the 1100 block of Quash Street in reference to a shooting. Investigators say the teen suspect and Wardrick knew each other, and were involved in an altercation just prior to the shooting.
