17-year-old arrested in fatal Hampton...

17-year-old arrested in fatal Hampton shooting Read Story Staff

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Just before 10 p.m. on April 20, police responded to the the 1100 block of Quash Street in reference to a shooting. Investigators say the teen suspect and Wardrick knew each other, and were involved in an altercation just prior to the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min USAsince1680 1,520,720
News Time magazine names Obama 'Person of the Year';... (Dec '08) Sat Cornflake Trailer... 81
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sat Patty Myers 8,138
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Fri Linda9653 2,372
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 20 Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
News Ralliers brave rain, cold to protest gov't spen... (Apr '09) Apr 17 Martin garey 19
News Street Smart: Peninsula pedestrians urged to be... (Apr '11) Apr 15 Martin garey 3
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,543 • Total comments across all topics: 280,512,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC