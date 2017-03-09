Virginia man facing 65 charges after ...

Virginia man facing 65 charges after 21 dead dogs found inside home

A 58-year-old Hampton, Virginia man is facing more than 60 counts after 21 dead dogs were found inside a home on Monday. Hampton police tweeted Thursday afternoon that Vernon Alonzo Silver was arrested Wednesday night and charged in connection with the investigation.

