Trump visits private school to promot...

Trump visits private school to promote school choice

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

The governors of Mexico are weighing in on the arrest and continued detention of a Seattle-area man who was participating in a federal program to protect people brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Attorneys general from 18 states have signed onto a brief in support of a transgender teenager who wants to use the boys' bathroom at his Virginia high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min sonicfilter 1,502,000
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Too Funny 63,457
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 23 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,038
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) Sat Martin garey 11
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Mar 1 Standard_Chimp 2,365
News Landlord blocks door with concrete (Dec '08) Mar 1 Donthirehim 22
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) Feb 26 silly rabbit 49
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,147 • Total comments across all topics: 279,348,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC