Trump to visit private school to promote school choice
There are 1 comment on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from Friday, titled Trump to visit private school to promote school choice. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:
President Donald Trump walks across the tarmac at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Va., Thursday, March 2, 2017 after arriving on Air Force One for his first visit to the Hampton Roads area since taking office in January. The purpose of his visit was to deliver a speech in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier Ford at Newport News Shipbuilding.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
|
MontrÃ©al, Canada
|
#1 Yesterday
Trump will visit the Maltamon Academy for Boys, a private boys' school in Allentown, PA.
The President will compliment Principal Maltamon for maintaining bare bottom spanking for boys, and will present a congressional mesal of honor to Maltamon for his service as an ex-intelligence operative.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,501,523
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|mdbuilder
|63,448
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,037
|Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07)
|21 hr
|Martin garey
|11
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Mar 1
|Standard_Chimp
|2,365
|Landlord blocks door with concrete (Dec '08)
|Mar 1
|Donthirehim
|22
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Feb 26
|silly rabbit
|49
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC