There are on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from Friday, titled Trump to visit private school to promote school choice. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:

President Donald Trump walks across the tarmac at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Va., Thursday, March 2, 2017 after arriving on Air Force One for his first visit to the Hampton Roads area since taking office in January. The purpose of his visit was to deliver a speech in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier Ford at Newport News Shipbuilding.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.