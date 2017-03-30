Top 10: Shop, sing and scavenger hunt this weekend
Ringling Brothers & Barnum and Bailey circus makes its final Hampton stop with multiple shows through Sunday at Hampton Coliseum . The circus is on its farewell tour, closing in May. "Circus Xtreme" features clowns, a human cannonball, BMX riders and Ringling Brothers' first female ringmaster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|RiccardoFire
|1,510,655
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|56 min
|Rev Al Gore
|63,598
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Irving
|8,096
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Mike
|982
|Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08)
|Mar 28
|Martin garey
|5
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|Mar 27
|Todd
|124
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Mar 23
|Martin garey
|17
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC