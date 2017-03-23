Top 10: Dinosaurs Unleashed, CNU Harp Festival, catch 'Saturday...
Explore hands-on exhibit "Dinosaurs Unleashed" at the Hampton Roads Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can view prehistoric dinosaurs, ride in Jurassic Jeeps and adventure through time throughout the exhibit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|29 min
|RoxLo
|1,507,963
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Dudley
|8,065
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|25
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Tue
|MelissaT
|2,369
|VIMS event explains how animals adapt (Jun '09)
|Mar 18
|Martin garey
|3
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|Martin garey
|16
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC