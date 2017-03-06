They met as prosecutor and witness, n...

They met as prosecutor and witness, now they're father and daughter

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hawk Eye

Ashley and Steve Edwards sing at Victorian Station Tea Room during open mic night Feb. 16 in Hampton, Va. Edwards, who is a Smithfield, Va., prosecutor, met Ashley in 2012 and recently adopted her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Aquarius-WY 1,502,289
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Old Millennia Tramp 63,463
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sun Patriot AKA Bozo 8,038
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) Sat Martin garey 11
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Mar 1 Standard_Chimp 2,365
News Landlord blocks door with concrete (Dec '08) Mar 1 Donthirehim 22
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) Feb 26 silly rabbit 49
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,832 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC