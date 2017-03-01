The Latest: Trump 'wasn't aware' of S...

The Latest: Trump 'wasn't aware' of Sessions' Russian talks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is questioned by reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Nunes said Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, Congress should not begin a McCarthy-style investigation based on news reports that a few Americans with ties to President Donald Trump had contacted Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,500,464
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Gal Bore 63,441
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Wed Patriot AKA Bozo 8,032
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Wed Standard_Chimp 2,365
News Landlord blocks door with concrete (Dec '08) Wed Donthirehim 22
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) Feb 26 silly rabbit 49
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) Feb 24 Duh 118
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,338 • Total comments across all topics: 279,272,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC