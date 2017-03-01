The Latest: Trump 'wasn't aware' of Sessions' Russian talks

In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is questioned by reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Nunes said Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, Congress should not begin a McCarthy-style investigation based on news reports that a few Americans with ties to President Donald Trump had contacted Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign.

