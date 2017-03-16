Teacher at pre-kindergarten school in Hampton under investigation for two alleged sexual assaults
Police say on March 14th at 10:15 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a complaint in reference to a sexual assault that had allegedly occurred at Moton Early Childhood Center which is located in the 300 block of Old Buckroe Road. Authorities say when they got to the school officers were told that the parent of a female juvenile student had made allegations that she was sexually assaulted by her teacher the day before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Yeah
|1,507,123
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 min
|tina anne
|63,521
|VIMS event explains how animals adapt (Jun '09)
|1 hr
|Martin garey
|3
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|2 hr
|Familiarstranger
|100
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Thu
|Barbara P
|37
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|Thu
|ctosvet
|12
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|Martin garey
|16
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC