Teacher at pre-kindergarten school in...

Teacher at pre-kindergarten school in Hampton under investigation for two alleged sexual assaults

Police say on March 14th at 10:15 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a complaint in reference to a sexual assault that had allegedly occurred at Moton Early Childhood Center which is located in the 300 block of Old Buckroe Road. Authorities say when they got to the school officers were told that the parent of a female juvenile student had made allegations that she was sexually assaulted by her teacher the day before.

