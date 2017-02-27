Posters at Langley Air Force Base removed after complaints
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: HAMPTON, Va. - Officials have removed posters at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia after the National Organization for Women and the Military Religious Freedom Foundation complained that they were sexist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|USAsince1680
|1,499,401
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|57 min
|Dudley
|8,028
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|rshermr
|63,417
|Eric Lindsay
|Sun
|blackadder
|1
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|49
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|Feb 24
|Duh
|118
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Feb 23
|Dave Sprinkle
|2,364
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC