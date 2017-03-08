Police: Men robbed 5 businesses acros...

Police: Men robbed 5 businesses across two cities Read Story Staff

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

That's how Newport News Police Chief Richard Myers described a string of convenience store robberies that happened hours apart in both his city as well as neighboring Hampton on Monday. Myers said the first four robberies happened in Newport News between 3:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Each robbery had two armed suspects, all with similar matching descriptions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min Ms Sassy 1,503,276
church of satan 5 hr Norbert of Norview 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,478
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Tue Grocerboy 838
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Tue Into The Night 8,044
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) Mar 4 Martin garey 11
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Mar 1 Standard_Chimp 2,365
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,412,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC