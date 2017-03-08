Police: Men robbed 5 businesses across two cities Read Story Staff
That's how Newport News Police Chief Richard Myers described a string of convenience store robberies that happened hours apart in both his city as well as neighboring Hampton on Monday. Myers said the first four robberies happened in Newport News between 3:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Each robbery had two armed suspects, all with similar matching descriptions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|13 min
|Ms Sassy
|1,503,276
|church of satan
|5 hr
|Norbert of Norview
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,478
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Grocerboy
|838
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Into The Night
|8,044
|Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07)
|Mar 4
|Martin garey
|11
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Mar 1
|Standard_Chimp
|2,365
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC