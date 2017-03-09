Phoebus High throws surprise pep rall...

Phoebus High throws surprise pep rally for alumna Margot Lee Shetterly

Shetterly, a Hampton native and author of best-selling "Hidden Figures," was expecting to speak to a small class of students about her book. Instead, she stepped into the school's auditorium and found a full-scale pep rally, with the school's band and cheerleaders leading the way.

