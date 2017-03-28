One man dead after overnight shooting...

One man dead after overnight shooting in Hampton

Tuesday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

At 1:59 a.m. emergency dispatch received a call about shots fired in the area of Quash Street and Foley Street. When officers arrived on scene they located a male suffering a gunshot wound.

Hampton, VA

