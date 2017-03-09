Newport News detectives open up about...

Newport News detectives open up about serial robbery arrests

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Chima Moneke and Lawrence White combined to grab 27 rebounds and No. 2 seed UC Davis pulled away late to beat Cal Pol RENO, Nev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,505,832
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Presidential his... 63,495
News Herndon looks to rid area of day laborers (Aug '08) Sun Meli1981 28
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Me-n-yo-mama 840
News Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08) Sun Ayers 4
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Sun Ayers 2,368
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Sun Martin garey 15
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,426 • Total comments across all topics: 279,530,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC