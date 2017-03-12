Man charged after 21 dogs found dead ...

Man charged after 21 dogs found dead in Hampton had history of animal cruelty

Sunday Mar 12

A 58-year-old Hampton man is facing more than 60 counts after 21 dead pit bulls were found inside a home on Monday. Hampton police tweeted Thursday afternoon that Vernon Alonzo Silver was arrested Wednesday night and charged in connection with the investigation.

