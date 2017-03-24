Liberty Source hiring 70 workers at Fort Monroe
Liberty Source PBC is hiring for at least 70 more workers this year and plans to expand into a third building on Fort Monroe in April, company officials said. The company got its start in two buildings at 355 and 351 Fenwick Road at Fort Monroe in 2014 when the governor announced the startup aimed to bring nearly 600 jobs to the area by recapturing contracted back-office work for large corporations that had been going overseas.
