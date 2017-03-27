Jill Scott Announces Summer Tour Dates

Jill Scott Announces Summer Tour Dates

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Billboard

The three-time Grammy award-winning artist has consistently given fans hearty music and lessons learned through lyrics, and is now going out on a summer tour to touch the people once again. Kicking off June 23 in Hampton, Va., the singer-songwriter, New York Times- bestselling poet and actress is hitting the road for a 25-city trek with stops in Brooklyn, New York's King's Theater, New Orleans' Essence Festival, Newark's Prudential Theater and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl just to name a few.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Joy 1,509,645
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 50 min Into The Night 63,576
News Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08) 6 hr Martin garey 5
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,076
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) 18 hr Todd 124
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Mar 23 Martin garey 17
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Mar 21 Martin garey 25
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,688 • Total comments across all topics: 279,882,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC