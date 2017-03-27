Jill Scott Announces Summer Tour Dates
The three-time Grammy award-winning artist has consistently given fans hearty music and lessons learned through lyrics, and is now going out on a summer tour to touch the people once again. Kicking off June 23 in Hampton, Va., the singer-songwriter, New York Times- bestselling poet and actress is hitting the road for a 25-city trek with stops in Brooklyn, New York's King's Theater, New Orleans' Essence Festival, Newark's Prudential Theater and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl just to name a few.
