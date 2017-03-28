It's farmers market season: 8 to check out around the Peninsula
City Center Farmers Market: Located across the street from Anne Taylor Loft in Newport News, this market happens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday beginning May 11. Vendors sell free-range meat, fresh bread, dog treats and more. More info: citycenteratoysterpoint.com .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|Aithusa
|1,509,755
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|ANTARCTICA DATA CUT
|63,580
|Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08)
|11 hr
|Martin garey
|5
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,076
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|22 hr
|Todd
|124
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Mar 23
|Martin garey
|17
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Mar 21
|Martin garey
|25
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC