HU president discusses meeting with President Trump
President William Harvey of Hampton University, and Eddie Moore of Norfolk State University, were among about 100 leaders of historically black colleges and universities, in Washington for two days. Some of them say they lost 30 to 40 percent of enrollment over the past eight years.
