HU alumna talks importance of minorities in STEM fields
Hampton University alumna Claudia Rankins stressed the importance of minorities studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields to a crowd of students, faculty and community members during a talk Thursday morning. "We hear a lot that we need to diversify the workforce ... but I think why we really need scientists and engineers of color is for our communities to address the issues that affect and plague our communities, where no one but us really cares about those issues," said Rankins, a program officer at the National Science Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,506,763
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|31 min
|Community Disorga...
|63,511
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|12 hr
|Barbara P
|37
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|20 hr
|ctosvet
|12
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|Martin garey
|16
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mar 14
|Dudley
|8,058
|taylor Slemp
|Mar 14
|right
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC