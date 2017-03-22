Hampton Roads Transit floats more frequent service idea with Hampton council
Pressed by Hampton officials about declining ridership and the future of the region's bus service, Hampton Roads Transit president William Harrell said the agency is working on proposals to woo back riders by increasing how frequently buses run. The idea is to aim for routes with service as often as once every 15 minutes, instead of the hourlong gaps that are now common on many HRT routes.
