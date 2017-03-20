Hampton rescue group saves 11 dogs minutes from death
An animal advocacy group saved 11 dogs from being euthanized in a shelter after being there for seven months in a seize hold. Regina Quinn from Blue Angels Advocacy and Rescue Resource said she felt guilty about not being able to do more for the 21 dead dogs found in Hampton just more than a week ago.
