Hampton police investigating deadly overnight shooting
They say it happened around 1:00 Tuesday morning. Investigators say someone shot a man on Quash Street near Foley Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|No Surprize
|1,510,164
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|8,078
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|Mike
|982
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|63,591
|Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|5
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|Mon
|Todd
|124
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Mar 23
|Martin garey
|17
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC