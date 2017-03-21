Hampton man arrested in connection with shooting on LaSalle Avenue
HAMPTON, Va. - Police have arrested 26-year-old Ameeleak Kshaun Floyd in connection with a shooting that happened at a home in the 800 block of LaSalle Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,507,817
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Dudley
|8,065
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|25
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Tue
|MelissaT
|2,369
|VIMS event explains how animals adapt (Jun '09)
|Mar 18
|Martin garey
|3
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|Martin garey
|16
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC