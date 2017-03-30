Hampton man arrested for February assault in Newport News
She told police that one February 28, she was involved in an argument with the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Larry Donnell Barnes, while the two were in a residence in the South Wythe section of the city. The argument turned physical when Barnes allegedly assaulted the victim and would not allow her to leave the residence.
