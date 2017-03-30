Hampton man arrested for February ass...

Hampton man arrested for February assault in Newport News

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

She told police that one February 28, she was involved in an argument with the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Larry Donnell Barnes, while the two were in a residence in the South Wythe section of the city. The argument turned physical when Barnes allegedly assaulted the victim and would not allow her to leave the residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min flack 1,512,568
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr mdbuilder 63,611
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) 19 hr Democrat Hero 988
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mon Into The Night 8,124
News CNU's $5 million, 7,000-square-foot house will ... (Aug '08) Mon Iamthesam 220
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Sun Georgie-Porgie 2,371
News Snow creates some havoc, some fun (Mar '09) Apr 2 Martin garey 8
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,824 • Total comments across all topics: 280,072,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC