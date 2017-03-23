Hampton man arrested for 21 dogs found dead in home scheduled for court Thursday
The man facing 65 charges for the 21 dogs found dead inside a home is scheduled for a court hearing today. Silver was arrested back on March 9th after animal control conducted a search at a home on Pochin Place and at his personal home on Abbey Court.
