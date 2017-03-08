Hampton man arrested after 21 dogs found dead in home has animal cruelty history
A man facing a laundry list of charges for the 21 dead dogs found in a home has a history with animal control. Documents show that officers found 16 dogs in standing water, in mud, feces, and urine.
