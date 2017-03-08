Hampton man arrested after 21 dogs fo...

Hampton man arrested after 21 dogs found dead in home has animal cruelty history

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

A man facing a laundry list of charges for the 21 dead dogs found in a home has a history with animal control. Documents show that officers found 16 dogs in standing water, in mud, feces, and urine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Cheech the Conser... 1,504,112
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 1 hr Georgie-Porgie 2,367
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 8,053
News Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08) 12 hr lol 32
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu Black mom 63,481
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) Thu WatchHim 19
church of satan Wed Norbert of Norview 2
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,498 • Total comments across all topics: 279,454,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC