Hampton Council refers application back to planning for development at Shelton site

25 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Hampton resident Lucille Payne spoke in opposition of an application for building 49 single-family homes at the site on Mallory Street previously utilized by Shelton on the Bay for assisted living during a Hampton City Council meeting March 8. Hampton resident Lucille Payne spoke in opposition of an application for building 49 single-family homes at the site on Mallory Street previously utilized by Shelton on the Bay for assisted living during a Hampton City Council meeting March 8. Hampton City Council referred an application back to the planning commission Wednesday evening that requested building single-family homes at a site on Mallory Street previously occupied by Shelton on the Bay assisted living home.

