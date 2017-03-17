Fire caused by surge protectors, exte...

Fire caused by surge protectors, extension cords damages Hampton home

Friday Mar 17 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Hampton Fire and Rescue units were called to the 10 block of North Lake Loop at 1:20 a.m. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the second story windows of the home. The fire was located in a second floor bedroom and quickly extinguished within 10 minutes.

