Fire caused by surge protectors, extension cords damages Hampton home
Hampton Fire and Rescue units were called to the 10 block of North Lake Loop at 1:20 a.m. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the second story windows of the home. The fire was located in a second floor bedroom and quickly extinguished within 10 minutes.
