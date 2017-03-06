Dozens gather inside Hampton church to talk about decriminalizing marijuana
Proposals to decriminalization marijuana would make possession a civil violation meaning the laws would be much less severe when comes to punishment. "I would like to see the decriminalization of it, I support that," said Gaylene Kanoyton with the Hampton NAACP, "We wanted to put the facts out there and bring experts in so everyone can understand the impact of the decriminalization of marijuana."
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Brad
|1,502,689
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|46 min
|Martin garey
|12
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|Twilight
|837
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|mdbuilder
|63,468
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,042
|Drugs
|Sun
|Matty
|1
|Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07)
|Mar 4
|Martin garey
|11
