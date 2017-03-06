Dozens gather inside Hampton church t...

Dozens gather inside Hampton church to talk about decriminalizing marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Proposals to decriminalization marijuana would make possession a civil violation meaning the laws would be much less severe when comes to punishment. "I would like to see the decriminalization of it, I support that," said Gaylene Kanoyton with the Hampton NAACP, "We wanted to put the facts out there and bring experts in so everyone can understand the impact of the decriminalization of marijuana."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Brad 1,502,689
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) 46 min Martin garey 12
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 4 hr Twilight 837
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr mdbuilder 63,468
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,042
Drugs Sun Matty 1
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) Mar 4 Martin garey 11
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,908 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC