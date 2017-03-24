Crime 6 mins ago 12:02 p.m.Arrest made in connection to January carjacking

Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a man in connection to a carjacking from earlier this year . 18-year-old Wright B. Raynor, Junior is charged with carjacking, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, grand larceny, conspire to commit grand larceny, and petit theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.