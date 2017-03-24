Crime 6 mins ago 12:02 p.m.Arrest made in connection to January carjacking
Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a man in connection to a carjacking from earlier this year . 18-year-old Wright B. Raynor, Junior is charged with carjacking, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, grand larceny, conspire to commit grand larceny, and petit theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|USAsince1680
|1,503,620
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|8,048
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Black mom
|63,481
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|7 hr
|WatchHim
|19
|church of satan
|22 hr
|Norbert of Norview
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Grocerboy
|838
|Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07)
|Mar 4
|Martin garey
|11
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC