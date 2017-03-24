Crime 6 mins ago 12:02 p.m.Arrest mad...

Crime 6 mins ago 12:02 p.m.Arrest made in connection to January carjacking

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a man in connection to a carjacking from earlier this year . 18-year-old Wright B. Raynor, Junior is charged with carjacking, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, grand larceny, conspire to commit grand larceny, and petit theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,503,620
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 8,048
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Black mom 63,481
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) 7 hr WatchHim 19
church of satan 22 hr Norbert of Norview 2
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Tue Grocerboy 838
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) Mar 4 Martin garey 11
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,428,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC