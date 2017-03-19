Arrest made, additional suspect wanted in Hampton shooting

Hampton Police have arrested Markies Lamar Parks and has obtained warrants for Jordan James Harrison in connection to a shooting that occurred on March 18. Just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a two vehicle crash had occurred at the intersection of Calvary Terrace and East Weaver Road involving a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle for the the shooting complaint. Officers on the scene saw two people matching the description of the shooting suspects who were attempting to run away from the scene of the crash.

