Woman claims she saw vet roughed up by Hampton VA security officers

A veteran says she saw two security officers beat up another veteran and patient at the Hampton VA Medical Center Monday night. The woman who told 10 On Your Side about the alleged incident, Ronnda Morris, says she believes the patient may have had mental issues.

