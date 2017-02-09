Top 10: Jazz up your weekend with Artini, celebrate the women of WWII and more
The Peninsula Fine Art Center's annual event Artini shakes things up at Ella's Place from 6-10 p.m. Friday. This year's theme "Jazzing Up the Martini" is in honor of Ella Fitzgerald's centennial celebration and features a martini contest between area bartenders and food pairings to coincide with the theme.
