Single-family homes rejected for Shel...

Single-family homes rejected for Shelton site in Hampton

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Demolition for the Shelton on the Bay assisted living home, which has sat on waterfront property along Mallory Street in Buckroe Beach for more than 60 years started on Tuesday, May, 31, 2016. Hampton's planning commission rejected a Virginia Beach developer's proposal to build up to 49 homes on the Mallory Street site of the old Shelton on the Bay assisted living home, on the Mill Creek waterfront.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 21 min Grey Ghostmoron 1,490,821
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 40 min carmino seranni 63,151
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) 15 hr Parade Phart 1,346
agape flights of venice florida 16 hr THE COUNT OF MONT... 1
News Report Card: Super Bowl ads (Feb '08) Sun one who knows 35
My picture torture game story for today Sun Martin garey 1
Peninsula behavioral center Sun Martin garey 1
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,026 • Total comments across all topics: 278,629,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC