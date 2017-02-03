Real places that inspired scenes in Oscar-nominated films
This image showing workers at NASA's Langley Research Center is part of an exhibit called "When the Computer Wore a Skirt: NASA's Human Computers," at the Hampton History Museum in Hampton, Va. The woman on the far right is engineer Mary Jackson, who was portrayed by Janelle Monae in the movie "Hidden Figures."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Ms Sassy
|1,490,281
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Brian_G
|63,138
|Report Card: Super Bowl ads (Feb '08)
|4 hr
|one who knows
|35
|My picture torture game story for today
|18 hr
|Martin garey
|1
|Peninsula behavioral center
|19 hr
|Martin garey
|1
|My 1998 story for today
|19 hr
|Martin garey
|1
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 31
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC