Quilters have had a history of activism, stitching their positions on everything from abolition to women's suffrage into their quilts. And among the art quilts and prizewinners at the Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival, contemporary quiltmakers addressed Black Lives Matter, the Occupy movement, Standing Rock, and more: The Power of Three: A Quilt Challenge by the 'QUUilters of the First zunitarian Universalist Church of Richmond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.