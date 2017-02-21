Quilt Activism at the Mid-Atlantic Qu...

Quilt Activism at the Mid-Atlantic Quilt Show

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: OpEdNews

Quilters have had a history of activism, stitching their positions on everything from abolition to women's suffrage into their quilts. And among the art quilts and prizewinners at the Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival, contemporary quiltmakers addressed Black Lives Matter, the Occupy movement, Standing Rock, and more: The Power of Three: A Quilt Challenge by the 'QUUilters of the First zunitarian Universalist Church of Richmond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 7 min Dave Sprinkle 2,363
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 29 min Into The Night 63,333
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 32 min Henry 1,497,433
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 4 hr ThomasA 42
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) 6 hr Martin garey 22
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Feb 20 Kim Mann-Douglas 836
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Feb 18 Martin garey 7
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,672 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC