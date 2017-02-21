Oscars Honor Real-Life NASA Hero Katherine Johnson, But Pass On 'Hidden Figures'

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson is honored onstage with actors Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer - the stars of "Hidden Figures," which focuses on Johnson's work with NASA's Mercury program - during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. NASA astronaut Yvonne Cagle is seen standing behind Johnson The stars of "Hidden Figures," the 20th Century Fox film about NASA's early African American mathematicians, took to the stage at the Academy Awards Sunday night , not to accept an Oscar, but to pay homage to the real-life "human computer" Katherine Johnson , who received a standing ovation.

