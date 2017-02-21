Oscars Honor Real-Life NASA Hero Katherine Johnson, But Pass On 'Hidden Figures'
NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson is honored onstage with actors Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer - the stars of "Hidden Figures," which focuses on Johnson's work with NASA's Mercury program - during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. NASA astronaut Yvonne Cagle is seen standing behind Johnson The stars of "Hidden Figures," the 20th Century Fox film about NASA's early African American mathematicians, took to the stage at the Academy Awards Sunday night , not to accept an Oscar, but to pay homage to the real-life "human computer" Katherine Johnson , who received a standing ovation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Joy
|1,498,437
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Rshermr
|63,403
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|8,023
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|22 hr
|silly rabbit
|49
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|Feb 24
|Duh
|118
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Feb 23
|Dave Sprinkle
|2,364
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Feb 23
|Martin garey
|22
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC