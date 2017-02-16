Octavia Spencer Set To Host - SNL' March 4
Whether or not Octavia Spencer takes home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress Feb 26, she'll be celebrating the success of historical drama "Hidden Figures" by hosting "Saturday Night Live" March 4. The news was announced during tonight's Alec Baldwin-hosted espisode of "SNL". Spencer portrays mathematician Dorothy Vaughan in "Hidden Figures" Vaughan was the first African American woman to head up a staff at Hampton, Virginia's Langley Research Center, part of what would eventually become NASA.
