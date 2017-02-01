National Signing Day 2017: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is Irish
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has just announced that he will be signing a National Letter of Intent with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish , spurning a late push from the Michigan State Spartans . The 6-foot-2, 197 pound linebacker from Bethel High School received an offer Jan. 19 from the Irish, and took an official visit one week later.
