Nasa to send Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment III (Sage III) to International Space Station
Brooke Thornton has devoted eight years to a project that aims to check on the atmospheric health of the Earth. Needless to say, when NASA's Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment III on the International Space Station launches, she'll be among the many cheering and working for its success in space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Copout
|1,490,833
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|carmino seranni
|63,160
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|13 hr
|Izzyb57
|2,362
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|Martin garey
|7
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|agape flights of venice florida
|Mon
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|1
|Report Card: Super Bowl ads (Feb '08)
|Sun
|one who knows
|35
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC