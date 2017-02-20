Margot Lee Shetterly Discusses Hidden Figures In Advance of Upcoming Lecture
Margot Lee Shetterly's book, HIDDEN FIGURES, has also been nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards to be presented Sunday, Feb. 26. The Star Tribune interviewed Shetterly in advance of her sold-out upcoming talk at the University of Minnesota's Humphrey Institute . "I grew up in Hampton, Virginia, in the neighborhoods where these women lived, raised families, went to church and worked at NASA's Langley Research Center like my father did.
