Library to host 'Hidden Figures'-inspired discussion

The hit movie "Hidden Figures," a story about black, female mathematicians' crucial role in America's space race with the Soviet Union, is inspiring several local events. To complement local screenings of the Oscar-nominated film and book clubs' ongoing "community read" of the book on which it is based, Central Rappahannock Regional Library will host a panel discussion tonight by distinguished African-American leaders.

