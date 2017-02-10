Lawmakers attempt action on 24 VA facilities in limbo
A handful of lawmakers is again making attempts to open 24 new Department of Veterans Affairs facilities across the country, some of which have been held up by Congress for two years. The VA must receive congressional approval to lease medical facilities with annual rent payments totaling more than $1 million, according to federal law.
