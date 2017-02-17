In New Book Acclaimed Hampton University President Dr. William R....
During his nearly 40-year tenure at the helm of one of the nation's most prestigious small colleges, Dr. Harvey has helped usher in a remarkable era of growth. When he assumed the presidency of Hampton in the summer of 1978 the university's endowment stood at $29 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Yeah
|1,497,362
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|2 hr
|Tom Pain
|8
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Rshermr
|63,271
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|Kim Mann-Douglas
|836
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|Feb 18
|Martin garey
|7
|Portsmouth Police LIVE free online scanner (Jul '10)
|Feb 16
|Linda
|2
|Flashing Boobs (Jun '15)
|Feb 16
|Martin garey
|19
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC